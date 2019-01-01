QQQ
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Victor Mining Industry Group Inc is a development stage company. The Company is searching for new investment opportunities, with a principal business objective of starting up a new business, acquiring all or part of an existing business and/or a combination with an existing business in the technology sector.

Analyst Ratings

Victor Mining Industry Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Victor Mining Industry (VMTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Victor Mining Industry (OTCPK: VMTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Victor Mining Industry's (VMTG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Victor Mining Industry.

Q

What is the target price for Victor Mining Industry (VMTG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Victor Mining Industry

Q

Current Stock Price for Victor Mining Industry (VMTG)?

A

The stock price for Victor Mining Industry (OTCPK: VMTG) is $1.36 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:32:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Victor Mining Industry (VMTG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Victor Mining Industry.

Q

When is Victor Mining Industry (OTCPK:VMTG) reporting earnings?

A

Victor Mining Industry does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Victor Mining Industry (VMTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Victor Mining Industry.

Q

What sector and industry does Victor Mining Industry (VMTG) operate in?

A

Victor Mining Industry is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.