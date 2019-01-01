QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Valmie Resources Inc is engaged in the commercialization of products and services in the technology industry. The company focuses on unmanned aerial vehicle software, hardware and cloud services for commercial applications.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Valmie Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Valmie Resources (VMRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Valmie Resources (OTCEM: VMRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Valmie Resources's (VMRI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Valmie Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Valmie Resources (VMRI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Valmie Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Valmie Resources (VMRI)?

A

The stock price for Valmie Resources (OTCEM: VMRI) is $0.00001 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 20:09:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Valmie Resources (VMRI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valmie Resources.

Q

When is Valmie Resources (OTCEM:VMRI) reporting earnings?

A

Valmie Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Valmie Resources (VMRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Valmie Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Valmie Resources (VMRI) operate in?

A

Valmie Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.