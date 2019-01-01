QQQ
voestalpine AG is an Austria-based holding company engaged in the manufacturing, processing and development of steel products. The company is divided into four divisions. The Steel Division is involved in the production of steel products and the casting of large turbines. The High-Performance metals Division provides metals for the automotive, consumer goods, power generation, energy and aviation sectors. The Metal Engineering division produces rails, turnout systems, track-based monitoring systems, specially treated wire and others. The Metal Forming Division provides customized special and precision sections, as well as solutions for systems in the construction, cab construction for commercial vehicles, and aviation sectors. The company generates its revenue from the European Union.

voestalpine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy voestalpine (VLPNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of voestalpine (OTCPK: VLPNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are voestalpine's (VLPNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for voestalpine.

Q

What is the target price for voestalpine (VLPNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for voestalpine

Q

Current Stock Price for voestalpine (VLPNF)?

A

The stock price for voestalpine (OTCPK: VLPNF) is $30 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:01:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does voestalpine (VLPNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for voestalpine.

Q

When is voestalpine (OTCPK:VLPNF) reporting earnings?

A

voestalpine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is voestalpine (VLPNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for voestalpine.

Q

What sector and industry does voestalpine (VLPNF) operate in?

A

voestalpine is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.