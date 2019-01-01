voestalpine AG is an Austria-based holding company engaged in the manufacturing, processing and development of steel products. The company is divided into four divisions. The Steel Division is involved in the production of steel products and the casting of large turbines. The High-Performance metals Division provides metals for the automotive, consumer goods, power generation, energy and aviation sectors. The Metal Engineering division produces rails, turnout systems, track-based monitoring systems, specially treated wire and others. The Metal Forming Division provides customized special and precision sections, as well as solutions for systems in the construction, cab construction for commercial vehicles, and aviation sectors. The company generates its revenue from the European Union.