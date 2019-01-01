QQQ
Vallourec SA is engaged in the provision of tubular solutions to the oil and gas industry. Its expertise also extends to the industry sector including mechanicals, automobile, and construction. The company has structured its operations into the following business segments, Seamless Tubes, and Specialty Products. The group has a large portfolio of tubular products including a range of seamless tubes, specialty tubes; and connections and accessories. Its primary geographic markets are Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Rest of the World. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from North America.

Vallourec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vallourec (VLOUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vallourec (OTCPK: VLOUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vallourec's (VLOUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vallourec.

Q

What is the target price for Vallourec (VLOUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vallourec

Q

Current Stock Price for Vallourec (VLOUF)?

A

The stock price for Vallourec (OTCPK: VLOUF) is $9.587 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 16:26:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vallourec (VLOUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vallourec.

Q

When is Vallourec (OTCPK:VLOUF) reporting earnings?

A

Vallourec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vallourec (VLOUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vallourec.

Q

What sector and industry does Vallourec (VLOUF) operate in?

A

Vallourec is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.