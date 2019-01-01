QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.27 - 0.27
Vol / Avg.
15K/28.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 0.55
Mkt Cap
12.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.27
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
45.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Volcanic Gold Mines Inc is a Canadian company that is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. It holds an interest in the Holly and Banderas property located in Guatemala. The company operates through a single segment being the Acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Volcanic Gold Mines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Volcanic Gold Mines (VLMZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Volcanic Gold Mines (OTCPK: VLMZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Volcanic Gold Mines's (VLMZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Volcanic Gold Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Volcanic Gold Mines (VLMZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Volcanic Gold Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Volcanic Gold Mines (VLMZF)?

A

The stock price for Volcanic Gold Mines (OTCPK: VLMZF) is $0.27 last updated Today at 3:20:13 PM.

Q

Does Volcanic Gold Mines (VLMZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Volcanic Gold Mines.

Q

When is Volcanic Gold Mines (OTCPK:VLMZF) reporting earnings?

A

Volcanic Gold Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Volcanic Gold Mines (VLMZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Volcanic Gold Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Volcanic Gold Mines (VLMZF) operate in?

A

Volcanic Gold Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.