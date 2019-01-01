Valmet Corp is a Finland-based company that supplies technologies, automation solutions, and other services to customers in the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company has four segments: Services, Automation, Paper, and Pulp and Energy. The Services segment contributes the largest proportion of revenue and provides offerings that are intended to increase the environmental or cost efficiency of its customers' production processes. Roughly half of Valmet's sales are generated in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa region.