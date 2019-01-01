Vital KSK Holdings Inc engaged in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Wholesale and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment sells medicines, diagnostics, and medical devices to hospitals, medical institutions, and health practitioners. The Other segment includes retail of pharmaceutical products, wholesale of agrochemical and veterinary drugs, transportation, nursing care services, and medical consultancies. All the business activity of the group is primarily functioned through Japan and distributes its product within the Korean and to overseas market.