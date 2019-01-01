QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
14
Shares
53.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vital KSK Holdings Inc engaged in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Wholesale and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment sells medicines, diagnostics, and medical devices to hospitals, medical institutions, and health practitioners. The Other segment includes retail of pharmaceutical products, wholesale of agrochemical and veterinary drugs, transportation, nursing care services, and medical consultancies. All the business activity of the group is primarily functioned through Japan and distributes its product within the Korean and to overseas market.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vital KSK Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vital KSK Holdings (VKSKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vital KSK Holdings (OTCPK: VKSKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vital KSK Holdings's (VKSKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vital KSK Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Vital KSK Holdings (VKSKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vital KSK Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Vital KSK Holdings (VKSKF)?

A

The stock price for Vital KSK Holdings (OTCPK: VKSKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vital KSK Holdings (VKSKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vital KSK Holdings.

Q

When is Vital KSK Holdings (OTCPK:VKSKF) reporting earnings?

A

Vital KSK Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vital KSK Holdings (VKSKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vital KSK Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Vital KSK Holdings (VKSKF) operate in?

A

Vital KSK Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.