Vivendi (OTC:VIVHY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vivendi
Vivendi Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vivendi (OTCPK: VIVHY) was reported by HSBC on January 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting VIVHY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vivendi (OTCPK: VIVHY) was provided by HSBC, and Vivendi downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vivendi, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vivendi was filed on January 14, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 14, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vivendi (VIVHY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Vivendi (VIVHY) is trading at is $11.88, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.