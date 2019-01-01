Vitro SAB de CV is a glass manufacturing company. The company is principally engaged in the production, processing, distribution and marketing range of glassware. Its reportable segment includes Flat glass and Glass containers. Flat glass is used for the construction and automotive industries, carbonate and sodium bicarbonate products. Its Glass containers are used in precision components, as well as machinery and molds for the glass industry. The company derives the maximum revenue from the Flat Glass segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the USA.