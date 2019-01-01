QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
96.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
Vitro SAB de CV is a glass manufacturing company. The company is principally engaged in the production, processing, distribution and marketing range of glassware. Its reportable segment includes Flat glass and Glass containers. Flat glass is used for the construction and automotive industries, carbonate and sodium bicarbonate products. Its Glass containers are used in precision components, as well as machinery and molds for the glass industry. The company derives the maximum revenue from the Flat Glass segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the USA.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vitro SAB de Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vitro SAB de (VITYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vitro SAB de (OTCEM: VITYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vitro SAB de's (VITYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vitro SAB de.

Q

What is the target price for Vitro SAB de (VITYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vitro SAB de

Q

Current Stock Price for Vitro SAB de (VITYY)?

A

The stock price for Vitro SAB de (OTCEM: VITYY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vitro SAB de (VITYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vitro SAB de.

Q

When is Vitro SAB de (OTCEM:VITYY) reporting earnings?

A

Vitro SAB de does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vitro SAB de (VITYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vitro SAB de.

Q

What sector and industry does Vitro SAB de (VITYY) operate in?

A

Vitro SAB de is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.