Range
12.25 - 12.31
Vol / Avg.
5.1K/34.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.6 - 18.5
Mkt Cap
767.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.25
P/E
8.39
EPS
0.51
Shares
62.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 1:36PM
Victoria Gold Corp is engaged in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties. Its mining project includes The Eagle Gold Project in Yukon Canada. Eagle is an open pit, heap leach operation located approximately 375 kilometers north of the capital city of Whitehorse. The exploration potential of the company's 100% owned greater Dublin Gulch property is good and includes priority targets Olive-Shamrock and Nugget-Raven.

Analyst Ratings

Victoria Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Victoria Gold (VITFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Victoria Gold (OTCPK: VITFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Victoria Gold's (VITFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Victoria Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Victoria Gold (VITFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Victoria Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Victoria Gold (VITFF)?

A

The stock price for Victoria Gold (OTCPK: VITFF) is $12.26 last updated Today at 3:12:25 PM.

Q

Does Victoria Gold (VITFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Victoria Gold.

Q

When is Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) reporting earnings?

A

Victoria Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Victoria Gold (VITFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Victoria Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Victoria Gold (VITFF) operate in?

A

Victoria Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.