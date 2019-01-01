QQQ
Vanguard Industrials ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (ARCA: VIS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard Industrials ETF's (VIS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Industrials ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard Industrials ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Industrials ETF (ARCA: VIS) is $184.3 last updated Today at 3:13:37 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is Vanguard Industrials ETF (ARCA:VIS) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Industrials ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Industrials ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) operate in?

A

Vanguard Industrials ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.