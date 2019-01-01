QQQ
Range
0.34 - 0.38
Vol / Avg.
5.5K/42.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.29 - 0.7
Mkt Cap
32.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.38
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
95.1M
Outstanding
Silver Viper Minerals Corp is an industrial mining company. Its principal business activities include the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's project profile includes the La Virginia project.

Analyst Ratings

Silver Viper Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silver Viper Minerals (VIPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silver Viper Minerals (OTCQB: VIPRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Silver Viper Minerals's (VIPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silver Viper Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Silver Viper Minerals (VIPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silver Viper Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Silver Viper Minerals (VIPRF)?

A

The stock price for Silver Viper Minerals (OTCQB: VIPRF) is $0.3406 last updated Today at 2:48:00 PM.

Q

Does Silver Viper Minerals (VIPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silver Viper Minerals.

Q

When is Silver Viper Minerals (OTCQB:VIPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Silver Viper Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Silver Viper Minerals (VIPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silver Viper Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Silver Viper Minerals (VIPRF) operate in?

A

Silver Viper Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.