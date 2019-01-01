|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (ARCA: VIOV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF.
There is no analysis for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
The stock price for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (ARCA: VIOV) is $173.055 last updated Today at 3:18:05 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.61 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.