Video Display Corp is a provider and manufacturer of video products, components, and systems for visual display and presentation of electronic information media in a range of requirements and environments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems, from basic components to systems, for Government, military, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial organizations. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation, training and display products, Cybersecurity products and services, Data display CRTs, and Other computer products.