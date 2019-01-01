QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Victura Construction Group Inc is a holding company. It is focused on the strategic acquisitions within the construction industry that service restoration and re-building needs catastrophic events.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Victura Construction Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Victura Construction (VICT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Victura Construction (OTCEM: VICT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Victura Construction's (VICT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Victura Construction.

Q

What is the target price for Victura Construction (VICT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Victura Construction

Q

Current Stock Price for Victura Construction (VICT)?

A

The stock price for Victura Construction (OTCEM: VICT) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Victura Construction (VICT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Victura Construction.

Q

When is Victura Construction (OTCEM:VICT) reporting earnings?

A

Victura Construction does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Victura Construction (VICT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Victura Construction.

Q

What sector and industry does Victura Construction (VICT) operate in?

A

Victura Construction is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.