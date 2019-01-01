ñol

Vicapsys Life Sciences
(OTCPK:VICP)
2.52
00
At close: Apr 28
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 8
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding13.3M / 31.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.3K
Mkt Cap78.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.52
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTC:VICP), Dividends

Vicapsys Life Sciences issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Vicapsys Life Sciences generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Vicapsys Life Sciences Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Vicapsys Life Sciences (VICP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vicapsys Life Sciences.

Q
What date did I need to own Vicapsys Life Sciences (VICP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vicapsys Life Sciences.

Q
How much per share is the next Vicapsys Life Sciences (VICP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vicapsys Life Sciences.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCPK:VICP)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vicapsys Life Sciences.

