Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Vicapsys Life Sciences Inc is a biotech company that is engaged in commercializing implantable medical products that incorporate VICAPSYN, inducing a zone of immuno-protection around devices and cells implanted in the human body.

Vicapsys Life Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vicapsys Life Sciences (VICP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCPK: VICP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vicapsys Life Sciences's (VICP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vicapsys Life Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for Vicapsys Life Sciences (VICP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vicapsys Life Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Vicapsys Life Sciences (VICP)?

A

The stock price for Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCPK: VICP) is $2.6 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 20:55:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vicapsys Life Sciences (VICP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vicapsys Life Sciences.

Q

When is Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCPK:VICP) reporting earnings?

A

Vicapsys Life Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vicapsys Life Sciences (VICP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vicapsys Life Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Vicapsys Life Sciences (VICP) operate in?

A

Vicapsys Life Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.