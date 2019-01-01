QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Rafina Innovations Inc through its subsidiaries is involved in the development of monitoring technologies, set up of rehabilitation centers, development of intellectual property related to everyday fields such as healthcare, sports, automotive and gaming as well as the creation of full-service Prosthetics and Orthotics and Diabetic foot clinics chain in Europe and the Middle East. The firm's main products include Flexisense technology and Rehabilitation clinics etc. It has Clinics and Technology operating segments and derives a majority of its revenues from Clinics segment.

Rafina Innovations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rafina Innovations (VICA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rafina Innovations (OTCPK: VICA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rafina Innovations's (VICA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rafina Innovations.

Q

What is the target price for Rafina Innovations (VICA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rafina Innovations

Q

Current Stock Price for Rafina Innovations (VICA)?

A

The stock price for Rafina Innovations (OTCPK: VICA) is $0.01234 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:19:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rafina Innovations (VICA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rafina Innovations.

Q

When is Rafina Innovations (OTCPK:VICA) reporting earnings?

A

Rafina Innovations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rafina Innovations (VICA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rafina Innovations.

Q

What sector and industry does Rafina Innovations (VICA) operate in?

A

Rafina Innovations is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.