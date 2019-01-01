Rafina Innovations Inc through its subsidiaries is involved in the development of monitoring technologies, set up of rehabilitation centers, development of intellectual property related to everyday fields such as healthcare, sports, automotive and gaming as well as the creation of full-service Prosthetics and Orthotics and Diabetic foot clinics chain in Europe and the Middle East. The firm's main products include Flexisense technology and Rehabilitation clinics etc. It has Clinics and Technology operating segments and derives a majority of its revenues from Clinics segment.