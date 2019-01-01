Vapor Hub International Inc designs, sources, markets and sells smokeless electronic cigarettes which are popularly known as vaping devices. It also provides a selection of vaping devices and related accessories. The company provides a selection of premium vaping devices and related accessories, which it designs and source, including its popular Limitless Mods and Limitless Atomizers. It also purchases vaping devices and related accessories from third parties for resale. The company distributes its products nationally and internationally to wholesale customers and retail customers, including through its website www.vapor-hub.com. It also markets and sells its products through a retail location located in southern California.