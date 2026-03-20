Why Are Shares of VenHub Global Rising Today?

Venhub Global stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is VHUB stock surging?

Advanced Security Capabilities Released

The six new technologies that VenHub announced are solutions for theft and product shrinkage, and fall under the internal “Advanced Security & Protection Systems” category.

The technology includes a multi-layered protective laminate, a security glass system, a retail security tag and a non-lethal security system that uses sound to prevent trespassing.

The technology will be implemented in VenHub’s Smart Stores, which combine robotics, automation, and a mobile-first technology to create autonomous, round-the-clock convenience stores.

“We are focused on technology innovations for our Smart Stores that address the challenges of traditional retail to empower consumers with an easy and enjoyable shopping experience while also providing quantifiable financial benefits for our Smart Store operators,” said Shahan Ohanessian, CEO at VenHub.

Share Price Falls Below Key Averages

VHUB is trading 51.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $1.87 and also below its 20-day EMA of $2.00, keeping the near-term trend pointed down despite Friday's bounce. Shares are down 86.08% over the past 12 months and are positioned much closer to their 52-week low of 67 cents than their 52-week high of $40.30.

The RSI is at 27.18, which is oversold and signals selling pressure has been intense since it dipped below 30 on 2026-03-17. MACD is at -0.7918 versus a signal line at -0.7941, a bullish crossover by a small margin that suggests downside momentum is starting to fade.

The combination of oversold RSI (below 30) and bullish MACD suggests bullish momentum.

Key Resistance : $1.00

: $1.00 Key Support: 50 cents

Shares Trade Higher In Regular Trading

VHUB Stock Price Activity: VenHub Global shares were up 14.09% at $0.89 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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