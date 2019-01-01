QQQ
Mar 3, 2021

Vanguard Health Care ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (ARCA: VHT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vanguard Health Care ETF's (VHT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Health Care ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard Health Care ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Health Care ETF (ARCA: VHT) is $240.235 last updated Today at 3:09:04 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.58 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is Vanguard Health Care ETF (ARCA:VHT) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Health Care ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Health Care ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) operate in?

A

Vanguard Health Care ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.