Valuetronics Holdings
(OTCPK:VHLGF)
Valuetronics Holdings (OTC:VHLGF), Quotes and News Summary

Valuetronics Holdings (OTC: VHLGF)

There is no Press for this Ticker
Valuetronics Holdings Ltd is an integrated electronics manufacturing services provider. The company specializes in original equipment manufacturing services as well as original design manufacturing services. It offers a broad combination of design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain support services for electronic and electro-mechanical products. It has two reportable segments - Consumer Electronics, and Industrial and Commercial Electronics covering smart lighting products, temperature sensing devices, communication products, automotive products and medical equipments. The majority of its revenue is derived from Industrial and Commercial Electronics segment. It has operational footprints across the United States of America, Hong Kong, Poland, Canada and other countries.
Valuetronics Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Valuetronics Holdings (VHLGF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Valuetronics Holdings (OTCPK: VHLGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Valuetronics Holdings's (VHLGF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Valuetronics Holdings.

Q
What is the target price for Valuetronics Holdings (VHLGF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Valuetronics Holdings

Q
Current Stock Price for Valuetronics Holdings (VHLGF)?
A

The stock price for Valuetronics Holdings (OTCPK: VHLGF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Valuetronics Holdings (VHLGF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valuetronics Holdings.

Q
When is Valuetronics Holdings (OTCPK:VHLGF) reporting earnings?
A

Valuetronics Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Valuetronics Holdings (VHLGF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Valuetronics Holdings.

Q
What sector and industry does Valuetronics Holdings (VHLGF) operate in?
A

Valuetronics Holdings is in the Technology sector and Semiconductors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.