Valuetronics Holdings (OTC:VHLGF), Quotes and News Summary

Valuetronics Holdings Ltd is an integrated electronics manufacturing services provider. The company specializes in original equipment manufacturing services as well as original design manufacturing services. It offers a broad combination of design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain support services for electronic and electro-mechanical products. It has two reportable segments - Consumer Electronics, and Industrial and Commercial Electronics covering smart lighting products, temperature sensing devices, communication products, automotive products and medical equipments. The majority of its revenue is derived from Industrial and Commercial Electronics segment. It has operational footprints across the United States of America, Hong Kong, Poland, Canada and other countries.