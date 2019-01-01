QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
2.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
33.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Visible Gold Mines Inc is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties with prospects for hosting gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company has a single reporting segment. Its properties include Project 167; Green Giant; Veronik; Piko; Horsefly; Hazeur; Stadacona-east and Slidor-capricorne. The Project 167 property comprises mining claims. It is located in the north of Chibougamau city in the James Bay region in the heart of Plan Nord territory.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Visible Gold Mines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Visible Gold Mines (VGMIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Visible Gold Mines (OTCPK: VGMIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Visible Gold Mines's (VGMIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Visible Gold Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Visible Gold Mines (VGMIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Visible Gold Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Visible Gold Mines (VGMIF)?

A

The stock price for Visible Gold Mines (OTCPK: VGMIF) is $0.0645 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Visible Gold Mines (VGMIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Visible Gold Mines.

Q

When is Visible Gold Mines (OTCPK:VGMIF) reporting earnings?

A

Visible Gold Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Visible Gold Mines (VGMIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Visible Gold Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Visible Gold Mines (VGMIF) operate in?

A

Visible Gold Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.