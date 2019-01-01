V Group Inc manufactures consumer beverage products, dedicated to developing creating, marketing, and manufacturing the beverage products aimed at a constantly evolving consumer. The company developed its flagship Antioxidant Nutritional Drink brand and to take advantage of the gap left in the trendsetter group of the consumer beverage market. The company manufactures refreshing natural flavors of its and beverage brand, Outrageous Orange, Powerful Purple, Raw Green and Love Red.