|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS: VFMV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF.
There is no analysis for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF
The stock price for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS: VFMV) is $95.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:27:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 28, 2018.
Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF.
Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.