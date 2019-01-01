ñol

Corporacion Inmobiliaria
(OTCPK:VESTF)
2.00
0.15[8.11%]
At close: May 27
1.5821
-0.4179[-20.89%]
After Hours: 4:07PM EDT
Day High/Low2 - 2
52 Week High/Low1.62 - 2.06
Open / Close2 / 2
Float / Outstanding- / 685M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 0.6K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E6.71
50d Avg. Price1.86
Div / Yield0.07/3.36%
Payout Ratio15.54
EPS0.07
Total Float-

Corporacion Inmobiliaria (OTC:VESTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Corporacion Inmobiliaria reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$42M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Corporacion Inmobiliaria using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Questions & Answers

Q
When is Corporacion Inmobiliaria (OTCPK:VESTF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Corporacion Inmobiliaria

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Corporacion Inmobiliaria (OTCPK:VESTF)?
A

There are no earnings for Corporacion Inmobiliaria

Q
What were Corporacion Inmobiliaria’s (OTCPK:VESTF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Corporacion Inmobiliaria

