Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV is a real estate company dedicated to the development and leasing of industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company designs and constructs park-to-suit projects across various industries; undertakes build-to-suit projects; and provides site selection, design and engineering, and sale and leaseback services. It serves aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, plastics, and other industries.