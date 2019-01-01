QQQ
Range
0.09 - 0.1
Vol / Avg.
4.8K/83.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
22.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
226M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Venzee Technologies Inc is engaged in developing software infrastructure retailers. Its only operating segments is a cloud-based platform solution targeted to online retailers and vendors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States. The product of the company includes autopilot which is managed by artificial intelligence.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Venzee Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Venzee Technologies (VENZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Venzee Technologies (OTCQB: VENZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Venzee Technologies's (VENZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Venzee Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Venzee Technologies (VENZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Venzee Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Venzee Technologies (VENZF)?

A

The stock price for Venzee Technologies (OTCQB: VENZF) is $0.0985 last updated Today at 2:31:32 PM.

Q

Does Venzee Technologies (VENZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Venzee Technologies.

Q

When is Venzee Technologies (OTCQB:VENZF) reporting earnings?

A

Venzee Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Venzee Technologies (VENZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Venzee Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Venzee Technologies (VENZF) operate in?

A

Venzee Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.