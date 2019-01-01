QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0K
Div / Yield
2.81/4.18%
52 Wk
63.97 - 81
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
71.1
Open
-
P/E
17.17
EPS
Shares
58.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Venture Corp Ltd is a Singapore-based company that provides technology services, products and solutions. It offers solutions such as supply chain management, product refurbishment, and technical support, product and process engineering and others. The company's reportable segments are Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions segment. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from Asia excluding Singapore.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Venture Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Venture Corp (VEMLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Venture Corp (OTCPK: VEMLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Venture Corp's (VEMLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Venture Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Venture Corp (VEMLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Venture Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Venture Corp (VEMLY)?

A

The stock price for Venture Corp (OTCPK: VEMLY) is $67.25 last updated Thu Dec 02 2021 15:10:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Venture Corp (VEMLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.73 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 4, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 5, 2018.

Q

When is Venture Corp (OTCPK:VEMLY) reporting earnings?

A

Venture Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Venture Corp (VEMLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Venture Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Venture Corp (VEMLY) operate in?

A

Venture Corp is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.