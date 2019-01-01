QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.54 - 0.83
Mkt Cap
864.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.06
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

VEF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VEF (VEFFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VEF (OTCPK: VEFFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VEF's (VEFFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VEF.

Q

What is the target price for VEF (VEFFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VEF

Q

Current Stock Price for VEF (VEFFF)?

A

The stock price for VEF (OTCPK: VEFFF) is $0.83 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 20:24:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VEF (VEFFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VEF.

Q

When is VEF (OTCPK:VEFFF) reporting earnings?

A

VEF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VEF (VEFFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VEF.

Q

What sector and industry does VEF (VEFFF) operate in?

A

VEF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.