Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
2.39/6.15%
52 Wk
26.9 - 38.95
Mkt Cap
509.8M
Payout Ratio
94.77
Open
-
P/E
16.23
Shares
13.1M
Outstanding
Van de Velde NV primarily designs and produces women's lingerie. Brands include Marie Jo, Primadonna, and Andres Sarda. Van de Velde sells most of its items through the wholesale channel to independent specialty retailers. The remaining sales are primarily through retail stores the company owns or franchises. Van de Velde sells its products worldwide, and it has retail stores throughout continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, Hong Kong, and Dubai. Van de Velde manufactures its products in Asia and Tunisia.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Van de Velde Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Van de Velde (VDEVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Van de Velde (OTCPK: VDEVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Van de Velde's (VDEVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Van de Velde.

Q

What is the target price for Van de Velde (VDEVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Van de Velde

Q

Current Stock Price for Van de Velde (VDEVF)?

A

The stock price for Van de Velde (OTCPK: VDEVF) is $38.832 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 17:26:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Van de Velde (VDEVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Van de Velde.

Q

When is Van de Velde (OTCPK:VDEVF) reporting earnings?

A

Van de Velde does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Van de Velde (VDEVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Van de Velde.

Q

What sector and industry does Van de Velde (VDEVF) operate in?

A

Van de Velde is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.