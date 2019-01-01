Van de Velde NV primarily designs and produces women's lingerie. Brands include Marie Jo, Primadonna, and Andres Sarda. Van de Velde sells most of its items through the wholesale channel to independent specialty retailers. The remaining sales are primarily through retail stores the company owns or franchises. Van de Velde sells its products worldwide, and it has retail stores throughout continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, Hong Kong, and Dubai. Van de Velde manufactures its products in Asia and Tunisia.