QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3K
Div / Yield
0.06/2.36%
52 Wk
2.72 - 3.06
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
34.48
Open
-
P/E
15.57
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vinda International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company manufactures and sells a range of tissue paper and personal care products in the market. Its reportable segments are Household paper products which account for the majority of revenue, and Personal care products. The group has a business presence in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan and other countries, of which key revenue is derived from Mainland China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vinda Intl Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vinda Intl Hldgs (VDAHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vinda Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: VDAHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vinda Intl Hldgs's (VDAHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vinda Intl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Vinda Intl Hldgs (VDAHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vinda Intl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Vinda Intl Hldgs (VDAHF)?

A

The stock price for Vinda Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: VDAHF) is $2.72 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:58:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vinda Intl Hldgs (VDAHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vinda Intl Hldgs.

Q

When is Vinda Intl Hldgs (OTCPK:VDAHF) reporting earnings?

A

Vinda Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vinda Intl Hldgs (VDAHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vinda Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Vinda Intl Hldgs (VDAHF) operate in?

A

Vinda Intl Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.