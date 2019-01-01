Vicon Industries Inc is a video management software company. It develops video management software and designs and markets a wide range of video system components. The company comprises principally of cameras, network video servers/recorders, encoders and mass storage units, used in security, surveillance, safety and control applications by a broad group of end users. Vicon operates within the electronic protection segment of the security industry. Its product line consists of various elements of a video system, including cameras for image capture, stand-alone network video management system (VMS) software and various video recording, storage, management and output devices and peripherals.