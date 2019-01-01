QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Vicon Industries Inc is a video management software company. It develops video management software and designs and markets a wide range of video system components. The company comprises principally of cameras, network video servers/recorders, encoders and mass storage units, used in security, surveillance, safety and control applications by a broad group of end users. Vicon operates within the electronic protection segment of the security industry. Its product line consists of various elements of a video system, including cameras for image capture, stand-alone network video management system (VMS) software and various video recording, storage, management and output devices and peripherals.

Vicon Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vicon Industries (VCON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vicon Industries (OTCEM: VCON) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vicon Industries's (VCON) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vicon Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Vicon Industries (VCON) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vicon Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Vicon Industries (VCON)?

A

The stock price for Vicon Industries (OTCEM: VCON) is $65 last updated Tue Jun 08 2021 17:33:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vicon Industries (VCON) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vicon Industries.

Q

When is Vicon Industries (OTCEM:VCON) reporting earnings?

A

Vicon Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vicon Industries (VCON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vicon Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Vicon Industries (VCON) operate in?

A

Vicon Industries is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.