Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Vaccinex (NASDAQ: VCNX) was reported by Oppenheimer on September 25, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting VCNX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 442.64% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vaccinex (NASDAQ: VCNX) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Vaccinex maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vaccinex, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vaccinex was filed on September 25, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 25, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vaccinex (VCNX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $22.00 to $7.00. The current price Vaccinex (VCNX) is trading at is $1.29, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
