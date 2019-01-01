ValueCommerce Co Ltd is a Japan-based information technology company engaged in the provision of internet advertising delivery services. The company's service portfolio comprises affiliate marketing service, StoreMatch service and Store's R8. The affiliate marketing service provides compensation based on the performances of advertising for e-commerce sites. The StoreMatch Service provides pay-per-click internet advertising for stores listing on online shopping malls. The Store's R8 service is a marketing automation system customized for Yahoo! shopping.