Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
27.36 - 45.46
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
43.29
Shares
32.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ValueCommerce Co Ltd is a Japan-based information technology company engaged in the provision of internet advertising delivery services. The company's service portfolio comprises affiliate marketing service, StoreMatch service and Store's R8. The affiliate marketing service provides compensation based on the performances of advertising for e-commerce sites. The StoreMatch Service provides pay-per-click internet advertising for stores listing on online shopping malls. The Store's R8 service is a marketing automation system customized for Yahoo! shopping.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ValueCommerce Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ValueCommerce (VCCLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ValueCommerce (OTCPK: VCCLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ValueCommerce's (VCCLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ValueCommerce.

Q

What is the target price for ValueCommerce (VCCLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ValueCommerce

Q

Current Stock Price for ValueCommerce (VCCLF)?

A

The stock price for ValueCommerce (OTCPK: VCCLF) is $39.397833 last updated Wed Oct 27 2021 15:28:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ValueCommerce (VCCLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ValueCommerce.

Q

When is ValueCommerce (OTCPK:VCCLF) reporting earnings?

A

ValueCommerce does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ValueCommerce (VCCLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ValueCommerce.

Q

What sector and industry does ValueCommerce (VCCLF) operate in?

A

ValueCommerce is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.