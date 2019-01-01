QQQ
Vanguard Materials ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (ARCA: VAW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard Materials ETF's (VAW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Materials ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard Materials ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Materials ETF (ARCA: VAW) is $180.34 last updated Today at 2:44:59 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is Vanguard Materials ETF (ARCA:VAW) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Materials ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Materials ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) operate in?

A

Vanguard Materials ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.