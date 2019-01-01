QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/97.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
11.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
2.09
EPS
0
Shares
175.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Vaso Corporation is a medical technology company. It provides diverse product and service categories, including noninvasive monitoring and therapeutic devices, diagnostic imaging equipment, and information technology for enterprises and clinical customers. The company currently operates in three distinct business units namely IT; Professional sales and Equipment. It generates maximum revenue from the IT segment. IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Vaso Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vaso (VASO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vaso (OTCPK: VASO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vaso's (VASO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vaso.

Q

What is the target price for Vaso (VASO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vaso

Q

Current Stock Price for Vaso (VASO)?

A

The stock price for Vaso (OTCPK: VASO) is $0.067 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:59:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vaso (VASO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vaso.

Q

When is Vaso (OTCPK:VASO) reporting earnings?

A

Vaso does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vaso (VASO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vaso.

Q

What sector and industry does Vaso (VASO) operate in?

A

Vaso is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.