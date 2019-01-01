Varta AG is engaged in research, development, production, and sales of microbatteries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Solutions, and Household Batteries. The company generates maximum revenue from Microbatteries and Solutions segment. Its Microbatteries and Solutions segment focuses on manufacturing microbatteries primarily for applications in the areas of Entertainment, Healthcare, and Industrial. The Household Batteries segment covers the battery business for end customers, including household batteries, rechargeable batteries, chargers, portable power (power banks), lights, and energy storage systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe.