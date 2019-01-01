QQQ
VaporBrands International Inc is engaged in the business of distribution of specialty branded electronic cigarettes. Its products include electronic cigarettes, cartridge, atomizer and battery. The company markets and sells its products under the VAMP brand.

VaporBrands International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VaporBrands International (VAPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VaporBrands International (OTCPK: VAPR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are VaporBrands International's (VAPR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VaporBrands International.

Q

What is the target price for VaporBrands International (VAPR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VaporBrands International

Q

Current Stock Price for VaporBrands International (VAPR)?

A

The stock price for VaporBrands International (OTCPK: VAPR) is $0.0053 last updated Today at 2:30:00 PM.

Q

Does VaporBrands International (VAPR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VaporBrands International.

Q

When is VaporBrands International (OTCPK:VAPR) reporting earnings?

A

VaporBrands International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VaporBrands International (VAPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VaporBrands International.

Q

What sector and industry does VaporBrands International (VAPR) operate in?

A

VaporBrands International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.