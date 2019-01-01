QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.77/1.42%
52 Wk
43.98 - 60.6
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
57.01
Open
-
P/E
44.77
EPS
0.21
Shares
36.1M
Outstanding
Vaisala Oyj operates through Weather and Environment Business Area and Industrial Measurements Business Area segments. The weather operating segment is a provider of weather technology for meteorological institutions, roads and rail authorities, airport organizations, defense forces, energy and maritime. Industrial Measurements Business Area serves customers who operate in industries in which the monitoring of conditions is crucial to optimize operational efficiency, product quality, and energy consumption. Vaisala generates the majority of revenue through the weather segment and its business across is amplifying worldwide.

Vaisala Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vaisala (VAIAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vaisala (OTCPK: VAIAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vaisala's (VAIAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vaisala.

Q

What is the target price for Vaisala (VAIAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vaisala

Q

Current Stock Price for Vaisala (VAIAF)?

A

The stock price for Vaisala (OTCPK: VAIAF) is $54.27 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 20:35:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vaisala (VAIAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vaisala.

Q

When is Vaisala (OTCPK:VAIAF) reporting earnings?

A

Vaisala does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vaisala (VAIAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vaisala.

Q

What sector and industry does Vaisala (VAIAF) operate in?

A

Vaisala is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.