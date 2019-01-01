Vaisala Oyj operates through Weather and Environment Business Area and Industrial Measurements Business Area segments. The weather operating segment is a provider of weather technology for meteorological institutions, roads and rail authorities, airport organizations, defense forces, energy and maritime. Industrial Measurements Business Area serves customers who operate in industries in which the monitoring of conditions is crucial to optimize operational efficiency, product quality, and energy consumption. Vaisala generates the majority of revenue through the weather segment and its business across is amplifying worldwide.