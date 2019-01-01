|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc. (OTCEM: UWKI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc..
There is no analysis for UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc.
The stock price for UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc. (OTCEM: UWKI) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 14:31:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc..
UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc..
UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc. is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.