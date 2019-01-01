QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Analyst Ratings

UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc. Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc. (UWKI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc. (OTCEM: UWKI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc.'s (UWKI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc..

Q

What is the target price for UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc. (UWKI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc.

Q

Current Stock Price for UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc. (UWKI)?

A

The stock price for UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc. (OTCEM: UWKI) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 14:31:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc. (UWKI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc..

Q

When is UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc. (OTCEM:UWKI) reporting earnings?

A

UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc. (UWKI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc..

Q

What sector and industry does UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc. (UWKI) operate in?

A

UWINK INC (DEL) by uWink, Inc. is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.