QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.34 - 10
Mkt Cap
71.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.66
EPS
0.34
Shares
7.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Uwharrie Capital Corp is a bank holding company. The bank engages in retail and commercial banking. It provides a range of banking services, including deposit accounts, home equity and residential mortgage loans, safe deposit boxes and electronic banking services. The bank offers traditional commercial and consumer banking services, including personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and related business and individual banking services. Its lending activities include commercial and consumer type loans to individuals, including mortgage loans, equity lines of credit and overdraft checking credit. The bank generates revenue through the source of interest, dividend, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Uwharrie Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Uwharrie Capital (UWHR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Uwharrie Capital (OTCQX: UWHR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Uwharrie Capital's (UWHR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Uwharrie Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Uwharrie Capital (UWHR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Uwharrie Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Uwharrie Capital (UWHR)?

A

The stock price for Uwharrie Capital (OTCQX: UWHR) is $9.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:17:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Uwharrie Capital (UWHR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Uwharrie Capital.

Q

When is Uwharrie Capital (OTCQX:UWHR) reporting earnings?

A

Uwharrie Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Uwharrie Capital (UWHR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Uwharrie Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Uwharrie Capital (UWHR) operate in?

A

Uwharrie Capital is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.