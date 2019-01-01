Uwharrie Capital Corp is a bank holding company. The bank engages in retail and commercial banking. It provides a range of banking services, including deposit accounts, home equity and residential mortgage loans, safe deposit boxes and electronic banking services. The bank offers traditional commercial and consumer banking services, including personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and related business and individual banking services. Its lending activities include commercial and consumer type loans to individuals, including mortgage loans, equity lines of credit and overdraft checking credit. The bank generates revenue through the source of interest, dividend, and others.