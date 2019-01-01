UWC Bhd is an investment holding company. The company operates in two segments: Precision sheet metal fabrication & value-added assembly services, which is the key revenue driver; Precision machined components; and Investment holding. It provides fabrication services involving various processes of working with metal such as cutting, forming, joining, and other associated processes to produce intermediate metal products, ranging from metal piece parts to precision machined components. The company sells its products to various industries such as Semiconductor, Life science & medical technology, Heavy Duty, and others. Its geographical segments include Malaysia, Singapore, United States, China, France, Netherlands, and Others.