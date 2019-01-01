QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.5K
Div / Yield
0.03/1.37%
52 Wk
2.29 - 2.9
Mkt Cap
5B
5B
Payout Ratio
24.22
24.22
Open
-
P/E
19.02
EPS
1.12
Shares
2.2B
Outstanding
Universal Robina Corp is a branded consumer food and beverage product company, originally from the Philippines. It is mainly present in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, markets, but the company also exports to markets in Japan, Korea, the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and West Africa. URC's food-related businesses consist of manufacturing and distribution of branded consumer foods, commodities (mainly sugar and flour), milling of hogs and animal feed, and related products. URC's main regional brands are Jack 'n Jill, for snack foods; C2, for ready-to-drink tea; and Great Taste, for coffee. Its segment comprises Branded Consumer Food, Agro-Industrial Products, Commodity Food Products, and corporate Business.

Universal Robina Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Universal Robina (UVRBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal Robina (OTCPK: UVRBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Universal Robina's (UVRBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Universal Robina.

Q

What is the target price for Universal Robina (UVRBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Universal Robina

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal Robina (UVRBF)?

A

The stock price for Universal Robina (OTCPK: UVRBF) is $2.29 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:37:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Universal Robina (UVRBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Robina.

Q

When is Universal Robina (OTCPK:UVRBF) reporting earnings?

A

Universal Robina does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Universal Robina (UVRBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal Robina.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal Robina (UVRBF) operate in?

A

Universal Robina is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.