Universal Robina Corp is a branded consumer food and beverage product company, originally from the Philippines. It is mainly present in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, markets, but the company also exports to markets in Japan, Korea, the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and West Africa. URC's food-related businesses consist of manufacturing and distribution of branded consumer foods, commodities (mainly sugar and flour), milling of hogs and animal feed, and related products. URC's main regional brands are Jack 'n Jill, for snack foods; C2, for ready-to-drink tea; and Great Taste, for coffee. Its segment comprises Branded Consumer Food, Agro-Industrial Products, Commodity Food Products, and corporate Business.