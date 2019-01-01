QQQ
Ucore Rare Metals Inc is engaged in REE resource development and in commercializing, Innovation Metals Corp.'s (its wholly-owned subsidiary) critical metals separation technology, RapidSX, for the mining/metals extraction industry - guided by the principles of ESG. The company provides separation and mining services. The firm is also developing its Bokan Mountain HREE resource located near Ketchikan.

Ucore Rare Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ucore Rare Metals (UURAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ucore Rare Metals (OTCQX: UURAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ucore Rare Metals's (UURAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ucore Rare Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Ucore Rare Metals (UURAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ucore Rare Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Ucore Rare Metals (UURAF)?

A

The stock price for Ucore Rare Metals (OTCQX: UURAF) is $0.721 last updated Today at 2:30:03 PM.

Q

Does Ucore Rare Metals (UURAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ucore Rare Metals.

Q

When is Ucore Rare Metals (OTCQX:UURAF) reporting earnings?

A

Ucore Rare Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ucore Rare Metals (UURAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ucore Rare Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Ucore Rare Metals (UURAF) operate in?

A

Ucore Rare Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.