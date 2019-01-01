QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Unitronix Corp is a software development and services company. It provides product or software for the OEM market, or executing a large-scale automated project, the goal is to provide clients with safe, user-friendly, cost-effective automated control products.

Unitronix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unitronix (UTRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unitronix (OTCPK: UTRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unitronix's (UTRX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Unitronix.

Q

What is the target price for Unitronix (UTRX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Unitronix

Q

Current Stock Price for Unitronix (UTRX)?

A

The stock price for Unitronix (OTCPK: UTRX) is $0.149 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:15:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unitronix (UTRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Unitronix.

Q

When is Unitronix (OTCPK:UTRX) reporting earnings?

A

Unitronix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Unitronix (UTRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unitronix.

Q

What sector and industry does Unitronix (UTRX) operate in?

A

Unitronix is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.