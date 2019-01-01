QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
UNITED Inc is a Japan-based company, engages in advertising technology and smartphone applications business. It offers various smartphone applications, including CocoPPa, CocoPPa Play, CocoPPa Launcher, CHEERZ, and Crash Fever; and Kanahei Apps.

Analyst Ratings

UNITED Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UNITED (UTNDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UNITED (OTCPK: UTNDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UNITED's (UTNDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UNITED.

Q

What is the target price for UNITED (UTNDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UNITED

Q

Current Stock Price for UNITED (UTNDF)?

A

The stock price for UNITED (OTCPK: UTNDF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UNITED (UTNDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UNITED.

Q

When is UNITED (OTCPK:UTNDF) reporting earnings?

A

UNITED does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UNITED (UTNDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UNITED.

Q

What sector and industry does UNITED (UTNDF) operate in?

A

UNITED is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.