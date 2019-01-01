QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.3/1.99%
52 Wk
14.08 - 17.11
Mkt Cap
6.1B
Payout Ratio
22.46
Open
-
P/E
13.02
Shares
399.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
UNITE Group PLC develops and operates student housing. It has nearly 150 properties in the United Kingdom that can accommodate almost 50,000 students. Nearly 20% of its rental capacity is in London. The company rents rooms both directly to students and through partnerships with more than 50 universities. Properties often have communal kitchens and other common rooms. Rental income typically provides the largest portion of the company's revenue. The company also generates revenue from management and development fees and from property sales.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

UNITE Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UNITE Group (UTGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UNITE Group (OTCPK: UTGPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UNITE Group's (UTGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UNITE Group.

Q

What is the target price for UNITE Group (UTGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UNITE Group

Q

Current Stock Price for UNITE Group (UTGPF)?

A

The stock price for UNITE Group (OTCPK: UTGPF) is $15.16 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 18:35:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UNITE Group (UTGPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2018.

Q

When is UNITE Group (OTCPK:UTGPF) reporting earnings?

A

UNITE Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UNITE Group (UTGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UNITE Group.

Q

What sector and industry does UNITE Group (UTGPF) operate in?

A

UNITE Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.