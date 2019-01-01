UNITE Group PLC develops and operates student housing. It has nearly 150 properties in the United Kingdom that can accommodate almost 50,000 students. Nearly 20% of its rental capacity is in London. The company rents rooms both directly to students and through partnerships with more than 50 universities. Properties often have communal kitchens and other common rooms. Rental income typically provides the largest portion of the company's revenue. The company also generates revenue from management and development fees and from property sales.