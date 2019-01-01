QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Specialty Retail
United Arrows Ltd operates retail stores that primarily sell clothing, shoes, and accessories. Almost all the company's stores are located in Japan. United Arrows also has substantial online sales. The company's stores operate under many different brand names and sell both designer and private-label brands, which they procure both in Japan and internationally. United Arrows' biggest brands include United Arrows, Beauty and Youth, Green Label Relaxing, Chrome Hearts, Odette e Odile, Another Edition, and Jewel Changes.

United Arrows Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Arrows (UTDAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Arrows (OTCPK: UTDAY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are United Arrows's (UTDAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Arrows.

Q

What is the target price for United Arrows (UTDAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Arrows

Q

Current Stock Price for United Arrows (UTDAY)?

A

The stock price for United Arrows (OTCPK: UTDAY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Arrows (UTDAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Arrows.

Q

When is United Arrows (OTCPK:UTDAY) reporting earnings?

A

United Arrows does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Arrows (UTDAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Arrows.

Q

What sector and industry does United Arrows (UTDAY) operate in?

A

United Arrows is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.