United Arrows Ltd operates retail stores that primarily sell clothing, shoes, and accessories. Almost all the company's stores are located in Japan. United Arrows also has substantial online sales. The company's stores operate under many different brand names and sell both designer and private-label brands, which they procure both in Japan and internationally. United Arrows' biggest brands include United Arrows, Beauty and Youth, Green Label Relaxing, Chrome Hearts, Odette e Odile, Another Edition, and Jewel Changes.