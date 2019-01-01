|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (ARCA: USVM) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF.
There is no analysis for VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF
The stock price for VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (ARCA: USVM) is $67.085 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:37:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 7, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 1, 2018.
VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF.
VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.